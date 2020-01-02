KINGMAN — Mohave County will be hosting a workshop for businesses that want to learn how to do business with the county.
The training workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Turquoise Room fo the Mohave County Public Works Facility, 3715 Sunshine Drive in Kingman.
The workshop will consist of training exercises, a presentation and a question and answer session to help local proprietors pursue business partnerships with the county.
Becky O’Brien, procurement director for Mohave County, said in a prepared statement that the goal is to make sure that local vendors know that there is an opportunity to do business here and to understand about it.
O’Brien said that local proprietors were issued 83 purchase orders totaling roughly $6.4 million from July to mid-November this year.
“To have strong partnerships with our local vendors on our projects is good for everybody,” said O’Brien. “While we have to follow certain processes and protocols, it’s not that difficult for them to participate in our business and they might reap some reward from doing that.”
People who would like to attend the workshop are asked to RSVP Procurement Supervisor Michelle Fink by calling 928-753-0752 or through email at michelle.fink@mohavecounty.us.
