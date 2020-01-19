KINGMAN — Three county residents were presented appreciation certificates and “golden grabber” trash pickers at the Jan. 6 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in recognition of their exhaustive efforts in collecting illegally dumped debris in the desert.
Board Chairman Jean Bishop and Todd Davison, head of the Mohave County Environmental Clean-up Enforcement unit thanked Wayne Hollins, William Tilwillinger and Mark Schmiedeke.
Hollins helped found the Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners group about five years ago, while Tilwillinger oversees the Cactus Cleaners group in Dolan Springs. Schmiedeke helps the Golden Valley volunteers and patrols roadways, collecting litter on his own.
“Chairman Bishop and I would like to acknowledge these men who donate their own time, personal equipment, gas and money to lead clean-up groups and pick up litter on a regular basis in the Golden Valley and Dolan Springs area,” Davison said. “They also helped motivate others to become involved with the cleanup effort in the county.”
Davison said ERACE enjoyed a productive 2019 with 23 misdemeanor and felony illegal dumping cases taken to court.
“ERACE was able to assist with the removal of 546 tons of trash and approximately 9,720 tires,” he told the board. “Last year’s accomplishments would not be possible without the selfless volunteer help.”
Hollins said the Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners have collected a staggering amount of trash since its inception in 2015.
“We picked up 470,000 pounds of trash, 39 boats, 16,689 tires that weighed 452,000 pounds,” Hollins said.
Bishop told the trio that the county and its citizens appreciate their dedication and hard work.
“Thank you very much and carry on,” she said.
