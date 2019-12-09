BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County is expected to receive more than $750,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for a two-year cycle beginning in 2020.
The county said that it will apply for an additional $300,000 in CDBG funds from a state special account for the same period.
The CDBG funds, over a one-, two- or three-year period, guarantee not less than 70% of the funds must be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons. Each activity must meet one of the following national objectives for the program: benefit low- and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slums or blight; or address community development needs having particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community for which other funding is not available.
To apply for the CDBG funds, the county said that it will provide information to prospective applicants for the funds at an upcoming public hearing. That hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Saguaro Room at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.
In a prepared statement, Dave Wolf, Mohave County community services director, said that interested parties must attend the hearing to learn about the application process involving the funds. Examples of potential uses include public infrastructure, community facilities, housing, public services and economic development.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will recommend grant awards for up to three project-funding applications.
For more information about the hearing, the CDBG program or for assistance in formulating prospective project ideas, contact Mercedes Nielsen, grants coordination specialist, at 928-753-0723, ext. 4215.
