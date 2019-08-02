GOLDEN VALLEY — A Tuesday shootout in Golden Valley that sent two men to the hospital remains under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded in force at 2:47 p.m. to a report that at least one man had been shot in the 4200 block of North Estrella Road.
“Deputies and detectives located the first male subject and observed the gunshot wound,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “A sweep of the property was conducted and the second male subject was located and was also found to have a gunshot wound.”
Mortensen said both men were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
“Initial investigation indicates that the males, who live on the same property, were arguing when the argument turned physical, leading to both men firing weapons at one another,” she said. “The investigation is ongoing to determine who the primary aggressor was.”
Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty said detectives are trying to determine the sequence of events to decide whether its appropriate to file criminal charges against one or both men or neither of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.