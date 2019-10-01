MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Department has released findings from its most recent round of mosquito trapping in Mohave Valley.
Several areas were fogged on Sept. 12, and samples were taken on Sept. 20 to assess the fogging’s effectiveness.
There were 23 adult mosquitos trapped in the residential location of Valencia and Infantry Road, seven in the residential location of King Street and Kingsley Street, three in the residential area of 1800 block of Cottonwood Lane in Mohave Valley, five in the park in the 9200 block of Aquarius Drive in Mohave Valley, 18 in the business location at 9800 block of Vanderslice and 14 trapped in the residential area in the 3100 block of Sagebrush Drive.
In the Agricultural Section 1 along Maverick Drive, there were 12 adult mosquitos trapped.
In Section 31 along Laguna Road, there were 550 adult mosquitos trapped.
In Section 12 along Courtwright Road, there were 17 mosquitos trapped.
In Section 7 along Tropicana Avenue, there were 123 adult mosquitos trapped.
In Section 13 at Ann Road, there were 730 adult mosquitos trapped.
In Section 26 along Willow Drive, there were 115 adult mosquitos trapped.
In Section 16/21 along E. Camp Mohave Road, there were 326 adult mosquitos trapped.
In the Wildlife Refuge near County Road 1, there were 428 adult mosquitos trapped.
“Mosquitos in general, will hibernate at temperatures below 50 degrees. While adults in most species die below freezing temperatures, their eggs do not,” said Ronald Balsamo, county environmental health manager. “So if the cooler temperatures we are currently experiencing persist into winter, we should not have a recurrence of nuisance level populations for the rest of the year. However, if we get another big storm or if the farmers do their last heavy irrigation and we get temperatures above 80 degrees or so, we can probably expect a late swarm of flood species before the winter.”
