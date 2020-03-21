KINGMAN — Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix is retiring.
Hendrix has informed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors he will not seek contract renewal and intends to step down at the end of the current fiscal year, a little more than three months from now. Hendrix was first employed by Mohave County on May 7, 1984.
Hendrix worked his way up the ranks of the Public Works Department before he became director of the department. He retired but began working as county administrator under a contract on Dec. 31, 2014.
Hendrix was promoted from administrator to manager. He informed the board of his retirement intent by letter Thursday morning.
“My contract with Educational Services, Inc., ends on June 30, 2020,” Hendrix wrote in a letter to the supervisors. “I will be notifying ESI that I will not be renewing my contract and that I intend to end my employment by the June 30th date, which will take us into the summer and hopefully through this pandemic.
“It has truly been my honor and great privilege to work for Mohave County. I can’t express enough my love or our organization and its employees. During my time here, we have achieved wonderful things and I have no doubt Mohave County will continue to do so.”
