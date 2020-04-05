KINGMAN — A gas-fired power plant operating in south Golden Valley was over-billed more than $200,000 by Mohave County.
Public Works Director Steve Latoski said the calculation error was discovered several months ago and that adjustments have been made to ensure proper billing going forward.
The rest of the fix could come today when Mohave County supervisors consider fully reimbursing Griffith Energy a total of $209,121.56. Griffith Energy is one of a handful of enterprises that are customers of the county-owned I-40 Industrial Corridor Water System.
Supervisors are expected to accept County Manager Mike Hendrix’s recent retirement-related resignation notice. Hendrix plans to step down at the end of June.
Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham will ask the board to approve a recruitment plan for the county manager and for direction from staff to move forward.
The agenda for today’s meeting also provides for broad board discussion for ongoing local management of the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials have implemented public health measures to maintain proper social distancing while the meeting is conducted.
