KINGMAN — The first was rejected and the second was approved when rival Fort Mohave solar power project proposals were heard during Wednesday’s Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The commission first took up an Elite Southwest Holdings project that is quite similar to one it voted down last December.
Applicant Brandon Butcher expressed disappointment and frustration because, he said, Elite found a better location and reduced public safety concerns by switching technology involving solar power battery storage.
“I’m against this project,” said commission member Bill Abbott, siding with residents who didn’t want the solar array as a neighbor. “I think It’s just the wrong place for it.”
The commission voted against Elite’s request for amendments to the Mohave County general plan, the Fort Mohave area plan and the companion rezoning.
The commission then took up the second project proposed by Greenstone Land Holdings and applicant developer Derek Fromm.
The second project is planned on a parcel that is north of Joy Lane and west of Ashley Street. Greenstone already operates two other solar facilities on a parcel directly south of the proposed project.
The commission voted to recommend Mohave County Board of Supervisors approve changing the land-use designation from residential recreation to alternative energy. The commission also is recommending board approval of companion rezoning from residential recreation to energy overlay.
Both projects, and the conflicting commission recommendations will be taken up during the April 6 supervisors meeting.
Mohave Electric Cooperative has a purchase power agreement with Elite and would buy its electric output if its project is approved and developed. MEC Chief Operating Officer Rick Campos said the utility supported the Elite initiative, but has no agreement to buy power from the Greenstone-Fromm enterprise.
