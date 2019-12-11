KINGMAN — Citing overwhelming opposition from residents, the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denying a large-scale solar facility in Fort Mohave.
The commission denied a rezone for a 125-acre parcel north of Boundary Cone Road and east of Vanderslice Road for a solar photovoltaic energy facility. The rezone would have been from agricultural residential to energy overlay, solar.
The commission also denied a change to the county general plan and the South Mohave Valley Area Plan to allow for the solar facility. The facility would have included 31.3 megawatts of solar and 126 megawatts of stored energy.
Brandan Butcher, Elite Southwest Holdings vice president, said the electrical substation would connect and serve the surrounding communities with clean, renewable energy.
Butcher also said a park would be put in as a buffer. Responding to a question from District 2 Commissioner Craig Powers, Butcher said the industry is moving away from larger solar projects toward smaller plants to serve neighboring residential areas.
Rick Campos, chief operating officer of Mohave Electric Corp., said the solar plant would have kept electric rates stable for years to come. It also would have increased MEC’s renewable energy portfolio.
Electricity produced by the plant would be sold to MEC, which serves the residents of Bullhead City and Mohave Valley but not residents of Fort Mohave.
A number of neighboring residents opposed the project, saying that other industrial projects also could come to the area, causing the loss of desert views and destroying the quiet and serenity of the area. One speaker said it’s not about hating solar but where the plant was to be located.
Other speakers said they did not sign up for a solar project next door when they bought their homes in a residentially zoned area. Property values would not necessary go up because of the solar project. Solar projects should be installed away from residential areas, they contended.
Another speaker said there already is a solar plant in the area and the area doesn’t need another solar project. Several hundred lots have been graded for homes to be built around a neighboring golf course and the solar project could jeopardize that new subdivision, that speaker argued.
Another speaker said the current request was for a solar plant but tomorrow it could be a steel mill. She also spoke of the health impact to people and the detriment to the wildlife, adding that Californians sell their expensive homes to move to the area for the desert views.
Another speaker questioned the safety of a battery storage unit being built near homes and schools.
In the call to the public, Kingman resident J’aime Morgaine asked the commission to remove the code of ethics in the commission’s application process because of controversial comments that Commissioner Lajuana Gillette previous made on social media about the country turning brown because of interracial marriages and illegal immigrants.
A formal complaint was filed with the county two months ago, which has not been acknowledged. Morgaine said there was no accountability by District 5 Sup. Ron Gould, who continues to allow Gillette to stay on the commission while there are other applicants for her position who would adhere to the code of ethics.
In other action, the commissioners approved a planning and zoning calendar for 2020.
The planning and zoning issues are expected to go before the county supervisors for approval or denial at their Jan. 6 board meeting.
