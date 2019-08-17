KINGMAN — Embattled Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lajuana Gillette addressed her critics last week.
A number of citizens have denounced what they contend are insensitive, if not racist, social media posts authored by the Lake Havasu City resident.
They pleaded with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 5 to reprimand, suspend or oust Gillette from her zoning commission position, expressing concern that her perceived prejudice impedes her ability to carry out her public duties given the views she expressed on Facebook. They repeated their criticisms and concerns during the Call to the Public portion of last week’s planning and zoning meeting.
Gillette did not attend the meeting, but participated by telephone and downplayed her comments and concerns about the browning of America.
“I am not racist, and none of the things that I have said, you have to really be thinking strangely to take them as racist remarks,” she said. “What I was doing is I was reacting to the news of the day and I was giving my opinion of what I thought about that news. It was not racist in anyway, if you look at the picture of my great-grandchildren you will see one Indian and one Mexican. I have minorities in my family. I am a new Republican and I am a conservative and I have a right to my opinion. Thank you.”
It was Kingman resident J’aime Morgaine who read an excerpt from Gillette’s Facebook page during the Aug. 5 board meeting:
“We have a country that is turning brown which means that in no time at all white people will be in the minority whether it be because of interracial marriages or illegals coming across the border. The United States is becoming more and more brown. We have to fight for our county and America. We must stop minorities from coming here and trying to change us. We had better wake up before we lose America for our children and grandchildren.”
Gillette stuck by her comments, refused to apologize and has been furthering the debate on social media. Those who sought her apology or ouster have not given up, either.
A peaceful protest is being organized along the sidewalk near the entrance to the Mohave County government complex in downtown Kingman this week. Several dozen protesters intend to convey their displeasure with Gillette before the board of supervisors begins its Monday morning meeting.
Gillette represents District 5 on the commission, which is Sup. Ron Gould’s district. Gould has told reporters that he has asked Gillette to choose her words more carefully, but that he does not think further admonishment or reprimand is necessary.
