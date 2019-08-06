KINGMAN — More than a half-dozen citizens condemned a Planning and Zoning Commission member Monday for what they called “xenophobic and racist” social media posts.
They appeared during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, requesting that Lajuana Gillette be sanctioned for the comments they found troubling.
Kingman resident J’aime Morgaine, a Democratic candidate for state Senate last year, read into the record what she said Gillette posted:
“We have a country that is turning brown which means that in no time at all white people will be in the minority whether it be because of interracial marriages or illegals coming across the border. The United States is becoming more and more brown. We have to fight for our county and America. We must stop minorities from coming here and trying to change us. We had better wake up before we lose America for our children and grandchildren.”
Critics of the post said Gillette enjoys every right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution but they questioned whether she could be fair and impartial when people of color bring planning- and zoning-related requests before the commission. Some said that such comments from a quasi-public official represent another blemish upon area communities already branded by outsiders as racist and intolerant.
Morgaine went further, suggesting that the totality of Gillette’s post, in her view, fostered hate that breeds violence across the nation.
“They present the same ghastly rhetoric that fueled the mass shooting in El Paso,” she said.
Gillette, a Lake Havasu City resident, did not attend the board meeting and she did not immediately respond to request for comment. Gillette is appointed to serve District 5, Sup. Ron Gould’s district.
Gould said he was not at all inclined to accept suggestions that Gillette undergo counseling or be censured or asked to resign.
“I’m going to tell her to watch her choice of words,” Gould said. “I’m not concerned about Lajuana shooting up a Walmart.”
Log In
