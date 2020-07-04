FORT MOHAVE — Mosquito surveillance last week in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division has triggered the protocol to conduct fogging in several areas.
The MCEHD uses a matrix from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a guide of when to fog.
On Monday, fogging will take place around 8 p.m. — weather permitting — in Fort Mohave from Infantry Road east to Calvary Road, and from Sterling Road south to Camp Mohave Road. High winds or rain could postpone the fogging, which will be conducted by Baron Pest Control, which was awarded the contract to provide mosquito abatement services within Mohave County.
The fogging will be in the form of ground application, using MasterLine Kontrol 4-4, an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes. The insecticide is made from pyrethrins, which are derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, pet flea sprays and human head lice treatments.
While deemed safe for use in and around human neighborhoods, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure to insecticides during spraying:
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- You might consider turning off your air conditioning when spraying is taking place.
- If you are outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.
- Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring your pets indoors, and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods are usually not necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking or eating them.
- There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying.
- If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
Individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm MST. The NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialists who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers to pesticide questions.
