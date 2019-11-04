BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Elections Department will post unofficial returns early, and only once, today for the mail-in ballots for Proposition 415 in Bullhead City. That posting will come shortly after 7 p.m., the county said.
The elections department said that it will be using a unique tabulation process in the all-mail elections for Bullhead City’s Proposition 415 and the Kingman Unified School District bond issue. Returns typically are posted and updated several times for traditional elections conducted with the use of polling places and early balloting.
In a prepared statement, Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said that his department will be working on the ballots that are dropped off today at the ballot replacement centers and he expects it all to be done by the beginning of next.
Tempert said that he hopes to post final, unofficial election tallies by Nov. 12 or 13. Election results will not become official until they are canvassed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
For more information, contact Tempert at 928-753-0733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.