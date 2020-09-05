KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to cancel elections for 17 special district boards because there aren’t enough candidates to warrant placement on the November ballot.
Among taxing districts affected in the decision that is part of a lengthy consent agenda at Tuesday’s meeting in Kingman are fire boards for Bullhead City, Fort Mojave Mesa, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores and Oatman fire districts. In addition to taking those elections off the ballot, supervisors are expected to confirm appointments from declared candidates for those governing bodies.
Those 17 districts all have openings equal to — or in some cases greater than — the number of candidates who have filed paperwork with the county elections office, making an actual election unnecessary. The boards have a mixture of declared candidates and write-in candidates who have filed paperwork with the elections department to be eligible for election.
Candidates running for spots on special district boards had until 120 days before the election (July 6) to declare their candidacy. People seeking to run as write-ins had a deadline of Aug. 19 — 75 days before Election Day — to file paperwork with the county. The deadline for candidates in special districts was more than a month earlier than the deadline for candidates for county level offices (Sept. 24) to facilitate getting all those districts and candidates on the general election ballot. Removal cuts the length of the ballot and, in turn, reduces printing costs and other election-related charges incurred by the elections department and the involved boards.
According to Arizona Revised Statute 16-410-A, “If the total of the number of persons who file a nomination petition for a candidate and the number of persons who file a nomination paper for a write-in candidate ... is less than or equal to the number of positions to be filled at the election ... the county board of supervisors may cancel the election no earlier than 75 days before the election and appoint the person or persons who filed the nomination petition or nomination paper to fill the position for the term of office for which the candidate was nominated by the qualified electors.”
The statute also states, “Canceled elections shall not appear on any ballot....”
In the case of the Bullhead City Fire District, it means that all three candidates who filed petititons of nomination — Norma Brummett, Charles Moore and Paige Weisz — will be appointed to the three seats up for election on the five-member board. Moore and Brummett currently serve on the board and were seeking re-election.
Brummett recently was elected to the Bullhead City Council but, according to state statutes and an attorney general’s opinion, is not precluded from holding an office on both the fire board and the city council because the fire district is not governed by Bullhead City. Brummett said she would recuse herself from discussion and voting on any potential topics that could be seen as a conflict of interest involving the two independent governing bodies.
In the case of the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District, current board member Keith Parker filed a petition of nomination. Board member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi originally did not file for re-election but later filed paperwork for a write-in candidacy. Pauline Messineo also filed as a write-in candidate. There are three seats up for election.
Mohave Valley Fire Department Board Chairman Cynthia Christy and board member Kevin Ward both filed petitions, and current board member Jason Evans filed as a write-in candidate for the three seats up for election on that governing body.
Joy Bancroft and Larry Addante (by petition) and Mike Christiansen (by write-in paperwork) are the three candidates for three seats up for election on the Golden Shores Fire District.
No candidates submitted paperwork of any kind for the Oatman Fire District.
Five seats are becoming vacant on the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District but only two people — Nick Parsons and Dan Oehler — filed for election to the board.
Other districts that are among the 17 elections expected to be canceled are:
Beaver Dam East Domestic Water Improvement District; Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District; Centennial Park Domestic Water Improvement District; Centennial Park Mohave County Wastewater Improvement District; Desert Hills Fire District; Golden Valley Fire District; Havasu Heights Domestic Water Improvement District; Hospital District No. 1 of Mohave County; Pine Lake Fire District; Pinion Pine Fire District; and Mohave Community College District 5. Judy Selberg is the lone declared candidate for the MCC board seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.