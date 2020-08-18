BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and three deaths from previously reported cases.
Tuesday’s report came after the department revamped its website and did not issue a public report on Monday.
The three deaths all were of patients over the age of 60: one 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one 60-69 and one 70-79 in the Kingman service area. That raised the county’s total to 178 deaths attributed to COVID-19. All of the deaths have occurred since the start of April.
The county’s case total increased to 3,350. Seven of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area with two hospitalized — one person 70-79 and one 80-89. The other five cases all remain under investigation and are one person 11-19, two 30-39, one 50-59 and one 60-69.
Two new cases in Kingman, one 30-39 and one 50-59, both are recovering at home and have been linked to at least one previously confirmed case.
Two new cases in Lake Havasu City are under investigation. They are one 50-59 and one 60-69.
The county on Monday raised the number of recoveries to 2,161, meaning that roughly two-thirds of the county’s positive cases now are considered recovered.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health makes contact with all confirmed cases and encourages self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on their symptoms and unique work and living situation. Public health staff then identify the people who have been exposed to the confirmed case (contact tracing) and encourage them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection. Public health staff monitors each confirmed case and all of the contacts during quarantines.
The county health department announced Tuesday a drive-through testing initiative to be held Saturday in Lake Havasu City.
It will run from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center parking lot at 100 Park Ave. Pre-registration by phone is mandatory to participate. Those interested can pre-register today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon by calling the North Country HealthCare Lake Havasu City Clinic at 928-854-1800.
Testing is limited to 200 and is for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms. Any age may register and participate. Notifications of the COVID-19 test results occur within three to four days.
