KINGMAN — Another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Mohave County on Sunday, pushing the county’s total to 18.
The latest case, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, is from the Lake Havasu City service area and the person is recovering at home in isolation.
It was the 10th confirmed case in Lake Havasu City, including one that caused the death Saturday of a person older than age of 65. The victim reportedly had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
There also have been six positive cases reported in Kingman and two in Bullhead City.
Nine of the county’s first 16 cases are patients between the ages of 18 and 49. Age ranges of two patients have not been disclosed. Five are between the ages of 50 and 64 and two are 65 or older.
Eleven of the first 16 Mohave County patients are women.
All 18 cases have been reported since March 24.
“These additional increases in positive cases across the county indicates a strong presence of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Public Health Department.
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.
“It is of utmost importance for all residents and visitors to stay home unless absolutely necessary, practice good hygiene, and engage in physical distancing (6 feet apart),” Burley said. “We must work individually and as a community to keep our case numbers down.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
The county has not provided recovery information on its cases because all have come within the past two weeks.
Arizona has reported more than 2,260 cases and 64 deaths. Cases in the U.S. now exceed 325,000 with at least 9,235 deaths attributed to the virus.
More than 1.22 million cases have been reported globally, resulting in at least 68,000 deaths.
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the best ways to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases include:
- Avoid close contact with sick individuals.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away immediately.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects with disinfectant sprays or wipes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if water and soap are not available.
- Remember to practice social distancing (approximately six feet or more between individuals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.