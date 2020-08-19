BULLHEAD CITY — Thirty-five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, were reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The report raised the county’s totals to 3,384 confirmed cases and 179 deaths. There have been 2,255 recoveries; 950 cases remain active.
The death was of a person in the 70-79 age range and a resident of the Bullhead City service area. The case had not been previously reported as a positive case, the health department said in its situation report Wednesday evening.
Nine other new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area with eight linked to previous cases and recovering at home. One is 10 or younger, one is 11-19, three are 20-29, one is 30-39, one is 40-49 and one is 60-69.
The other newly reported case in the Bullhead City area is of a person age 50-59 and the case remains under investigation.
Thirteen new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area with two persons in their 80s, hospitalized. Eight of the 13 are under investigation to determine the source of the infection; the other five cases are recovering at home and have been linked to at least one other previously confirmed case. These cases are two age 20-29 and three age 50-59. Under investigation are cases involving two people in their 20s, one 30-39, one 50-59 and two 60-69.
There are 13 new confirmed cases in the Kingman service area but age range and other information was not available on 11.
They all have been linked to one or more previous cases and reportedly are recovering at home. The other two cases are of a person in their 20s under investigation and a 60-69 person linked to a previous case and recovering at home.
The county did not release cases or deaths by service area, although that information remained available on the COVID-19 hub, https://covid-19-mohave.bug.arcgis.com/.
According to the website, there have been 3,384 confirmed positive cases in the county with 1,581 in the Bullhead City service area, 1,057 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 660 in the Kingman service area, 77 in the North County service area and nine with unassigned county addresses.
The website totals 179 deaths countywide with 74 in the Bullhead City area, 62 in the Kingman area and 43 in the Lake Havasu City area.
