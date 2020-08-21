BULLHEAD CITY — Two deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday.
The deaths were of a person in their 50s in the Lake Havasu City service area and a person in their 70s in the Bullhead City service area.
Thursday’s report raised the countywide totals to 3,417 confirmed cases and 181 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Nineteen of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area. There were 11 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, five in the Kingman area in one in North County.
All 36 of the cases reported Thursday are under investigation to determine the source of infection.
One of the new Bullhead City area cases, a person in their 70s, is hospitalized. Additional cases include seven children age 10 or younger, two age 11-19, one person in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s.
One case in the Havasu area, of a person in their 50s, is hospitalized. Other cases in Havasu include one 10 or younger, two 20-29, four 30-39, two 40-49 and one 50-59.
Kingman’s new cases are two 20-29, one 30-39, one 50-59 and one 70-79.
North County’s newest case is a person in their 70s.
