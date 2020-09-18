BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death of a Bullhead City-area resident on Thursday.
The health department said the latest death — the 210th attributed to the coronavirus in the county since April — was a person in their 60s.
New cases reported in the county were four in the Bullhead City service area, four in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the North County area and two in the Kingman service area.
The new cases in Bullhead City are two persons in the 11-19 age group, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.
New Lake Havasu City cases are one person in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s. The new cases in North County are two in their 20s and one in their 50s. The two new Kingman cases are one person in their 50s and one in their 60s.
There have been 3,758 confirmed cases in the county. Fifteen “probable” cases reported by the Arizona Department of Public Health were removed from the county’s total.
