KINGMAN — Two more deaths, including that of a person under the age of 40, were confirmed Thursday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in its daily COVID-19 report.
Both deaths were in the Kingman service area. One, of a person in the 80-89 age group, was of a person who had not previously been recorded as a positive case. The other was in the 30-39 age group, was a previously identified positive case and had been linked to another confirmed case.
The deaths increased the county’s total to 31 during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 25 deaths in the Kingman area, mostly of patients 65 or older. The death of the patient in the 30-39 age range was the youngest reported death by the county.
There have been five deaths in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
A total of 11 new cases were included in Thursday’s county health department report, pushing to 281 the number of confirmed cases in the county. One of the new cases was the death of the elderly Kingman patient.
Two of the other new cases are in the Bullhead City service area, including a patient 80 to 89 years old who is hospitalized. The other Bullhead City case is in the 50-59 age group. Source investigation of the infection is ongoing.
Seven other new cases were reported in Kingman with one, a patient 60-69, hospitalized. Age groups of the other patients are one 80-89; one 70-79; one 60-69; two 40-49; and one 30-39.
A Lake Havasu City patient 19-29 was listed as the 10th new case Thursday.
Four of the cases have been linked to previously reported cases; investigation is ongoing in the others.
The county’s case total includes 194 in Kingman, 53 in Lake Havasu City, 25 in Bullhead City and eight in North County.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 15,315 confirmed cases and 763 deaths, an increase of 418 cases and 16 deaths from Wednesday’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.