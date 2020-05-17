KINGMAN — Mohave County reported three more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total number of people having contracted the virus up to 249 since reporting began March 24.
All three people affected are from the Kingman service area, where there have been 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths.
Two of the people are between the ages of 20 and 44. One of those people is hospitalized and linked to another confirmed case. The other person is in isolation, recovering at home, and linked to another confirmed case.
The third person is described by the Mohave County Health Department as age “65+.” The person is in isolation, recovering at home, and is linked to another case.
The Kingman service area is composed of Kingman, Golden Valley, Butler, Chloride, Wikieup, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs and Oatman. About 50,000 people live there.
Countywide since reporting began, 27 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 since April 4.
There have been 19 confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area, including one death, where almost 80,000 people reside. The Bullhead City service area includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock-Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land.
There have been 50 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, including four deaths, within the area of 60,000 inhabitants.
And there have been seven confirmed cases in the North County service, which had been referred to in earlier county health reports as “Other” — a group of smaller Mohave County communities. It includes Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam.
Mohave County Public Health also provided this list of ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet apart. Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and get rest.
For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare. County health officials recommend using telemedicine when available.
