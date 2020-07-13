BULLHEAD CITY — New cases in all four of the county’s service areas were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in Monday’s COVID-19 situation report.
The county health department said 85 new confirmed cases were reported Monday with 35 in the Bullhead City service area, 32 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 15 in the Kingman service area and three in the North County service area.
None of the new patients were confirmed to be hospitalized, but all but three cases remain under investigation by the health department.
The county has recorded 1,899 confirmed cases and 93 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Denise Burley, director of the county health department, said about 7% of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations; about 4.8% of the county’s cases have resulted in death, according to health department data.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said that 178 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in the county, although it isn’t clear if that includes patients from outside the county who are being treated at a county facility.
The county increased the number of recoveries — updated each Monday — to 581, adding 82 to last week’s total.
The 35 new cases in the Bullhead City service area all are under investigation. Five of the cases are under the age of 20 — two in the 10-and-under age group and three in the 11-19 age group. The others were one 20-29, seven 30-39, 10 in the 40-49 age group, four 50-59, four 60-69, two 70-79 and two 80-89.
There have been a total of 910 confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the Bullhead City service area.
The Lake Havasu City area has had 542 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. All 32 new cases are under investigation and include two 10-and-under, two 11-19, three
20-29, five 30-39, three 40-49, six 50-59, six 60-69, four 70-79 and one 80-89.
There have been 409 confirmed cases and 46 deaths in the Kingman service area. Twelve of the 15 new cases are under investigation; the other three are linked to other confirmed cases and are recovering at home. Those three are two in the 50-59 age group and one 80-89. The other Kingman cases are five 20-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, one 60-69, two 70-79 and one 90 or older.
The three North County cases are under investigation — one 40-49, one 50-59 and one 70-79 — and push that area’s case total to 38. There have been no COVID-related deaths in North County, which includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,357 new cases and eight deaths on Monday, increasing the state’s totals to 123,824 cases and 2,245 deaths. ADHS reported 7,514 new tests issued with an 18% return of positives. Over the duration of the pandemic, positive tests are now at nearly 12% of the 899,994 tests conducted. In Mohave County, the positive rate is about 14% of the 13,433 tests administered. The county has a little more than 210,000 residents.
Mohave County’s numbers have escalated over the last month; the county reported 1,053 cases between June 21 and July 11 with 413 cases last week. Deaths have declined with 17 over that same three-week span after 27 in the previous three weeks.
