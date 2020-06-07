KINGMAN — One death and eight of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County were of people in the Bullhead City service area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The Bullhead City-area death was of a person in the 70-79 age group.
One of the eight new Bullhead City-area cases was reported in someone age 19-29; three cases are in people ages 30-39; one case is in a person age 50-59; and three other cases are in people ages 60-69.
Of the three other Mohave County cases, two are in people younger than 18 and in the Kingman area. Both people are recovering at home and their illnesses are linked to another case. The final case is a person age 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City area and the case is under investigation.
Seven of the 11 new cases across the county are under investigation by county health. One of the Bullhead City cases in the 60-69 age group is linked to another case.
Overall, there are 505 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Mohave County. A revision of the location figure for the Bullhead area has resulted in the reduction by one case because of a duplication, according to the county.
As of Sunday, there are 235 positive confirmed cases in Kingman, with a total of 36 deaths there; 171 cases in Bullhead City, including 11 deaths; 91 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including nine deaths; and eight cases in North County.
Mohave County’s total number of COVID-19 deaths is 56.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:
- Maintain social distancing of at least six feet
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
(2) comments
If those numbers don't grab your attention, maybe this will: Don't be like Little Donnie Chump - WEAR MASKS!!! That;s especially true for old buzzards like me.
Excuse me, but isn't it time for us to start panicking? According to the County press releases, there have been 62 new Covid cases in Bullhead City over the last four days. That's higher than the rate of new cases in New York City at the height of its epidemic. Those same County reports show that infections are occuring in all age groups -- not just seniors. And as for the idea that "summer" is going to slow down the rate of infection -- its been over 90 degrees every day since May 21, including an 11 day stretch when it was over 100.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.