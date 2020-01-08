KINGMAN — A Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration in support of constitutionally protected gun rights by Mohave County last November is sending ripples across the state.
Approval of a resolution by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is prompting consideration in other jurisdictions after drawing considerable press attention and publicity.
District 2 Sup. Hildy Angius visited Prescott last Thursday, where the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors was to consider a proclamation that was not as bold as Mohave County’s resolution. Angius said she was amazed by the size of the crowd that showed up early for the meeting.
“There was a line around the building, over 500 people. Patriots showed up to ask their elected officials to follow the Mohave County resolution,” Angius said. “People spoke for over three hours and at the end, the board decided to table the discussion, listen to their constituents and come back with stronger wording.
“I was very proud to be a part of that, and the people of Yavapai County who came out for that were awesome.”
Yavapai County Public Information Officer David McAtee said it was the biggest crowd in a decade for a Yavapai County Board meeting.
“This was the first time I’ve seen that many people there,” McAtee said. “I’ve seen 100 or 300, but I’ve never seen 500.”
McAtee said most of the speakers urged the board to make Yavapai County’s second amendment support stronger than was expressed by the proposed proclamation, but that it was unclear if a stronger proclamation or a resolution will be drafted by staff.
“What they come back with is anybody’s guess at this point,” he said.
Meanwhile, District 5 State Rep. Leo Biasiucci is pushing to declare Arizona a Second Amendment state. The Lake Havasu City Republican has introduced the “2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act” in advance of the 2020 state legislative session that opens next Monday.
Biasiucci said he leaves out any reference of “sanctuary” because he doesn’t want the effort confused with illegal immigration issues.
“It’s simply a bill that would make any federal rulings or laws that violate the Second Amendment ‘null, void and unenforceable’ in Arizona,” he said.
