KINGMAN — The addition to the Mohave County Courthouse is a little more than 50% completed and is projected to be completed in late 2020, reported Mohave County.
The four-story, 66,000-square-foot structure is just east of the historic Courthouse, which was constructed in 1915 and will be remolded upon completion of the addition.
The project cost of more than $20 million is financed with quarter-cent sales tax revenue.
In a prepared statement, Tim Lewis, project foreman with general contractor Johnson Carlier, said that more than 1 million pounds of structural steel and more than 36,000 pounds of masonry already have been used in the construction process. He continued by saying that the project is a little ahead of schedule and that his firm has enjoyed a pleasant building experience with local officials.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Charles Gurtler said that design features will promote security and public safety by creating a work space and flows segregating inmates from staff and the general public and that legal system operational efficiencies will be achieved through the construction and renovation campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.