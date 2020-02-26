KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health wants to assure residents that measures are in place to prepare for a scalable response to suspected or confirmed cases or potential exposures to COVID-19, novel coronavirus.
Public Health is working closely with Arizona Department of Health Service, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local hospitals to prepare for potential cases and exposures of concern.
“At this point, it’s really all about planning,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “We want to encourage individuals, schools, and businesses to revisit how they would decrease the spread and lower the impact of illness in the workplace.”
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets. Most of the cases originated in China, which has reported 78,604 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,715 deaths. The World Health Organization has reported 81,000 infections globally with nearly 2,800 deaths.
With Brazil confirming the arrival of Latin America’s first case, the illness has been reported in at least 39 countries — including the United States — on every continent but Antarctica.
World health officials cautioned against the risks of unnecessary fears or stigma.
“We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
According to the CDC, there have been 14 confirmed cases in the U.S. Twelve are classified as travel-related — individuals who came from China, where they were exposed directly to the virus — and two are classified as person-to-person, spread in people exposed to someone carrying the virus. Another 42 Americans contracted the disease while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan.
Last month, the first known coronavirus case in Arizona was confirmed in Maricopa County late last month and involved a person who recently had traveled to China.
Experts have said they believe COVID-19 spreads via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, and generally include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Burley pointed out that the coronavirus precautions are essentially the same as the flu.
Those precautions include:
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or another item — not your hands — when coughing or sneezing;
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick;
- Stay home when sick;
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched. Individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) if soap and water are not available.
There are some additional precautions involving international travel. Individuals considering overseas travel are urged to visit the CDC website for travel advisories and information. Burley said the county health department will implement an outbreak response plan if needed. For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak and travel guidance, go to the CDC’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 webpage. Mohave County Department of Public Health will provide updates on the Mohave County home page as they become available.
Burley emphasized that it’s not just the coronavirus to think about.
“Influenza is still incredibly active out there. Don’t lose sight of that,” she said. “Get vaccinated against the flu, if it hasn’t been done already. Stay cautious, take those important precautions, and do all that is necessary for your health and others.”
The CDC estimated that there have been more than 29 million influenza cases in the U.S. since October, resulting in more than 280,000 hospitalizations and at least 16,000 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
