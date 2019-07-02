MOHAVE VALLEY — Spraying and fogging for mosquitoes is having the desired effect in Mohave Valley, according to the Mohave County Environmental Health Division.
Fogging was ordered in different locations based on preliminary numbers of how many mosquitoes were found in the different locations.
MCEHD released an updated count of how many were found when it tested the traps that it put up.
There were different collection sites that the traps were placed June 13-14.
According to MCEHD, the park collection site had 580 mosquitoes, leading to fogging in that area on June 21.
The business collection site showed 4,380 mosquitoes; that area was fogged on June 21 as well.
The residential collection site also was fogged June 21 after an earlier collection showed 435 mosquitoes in the trap.
An agricultural collection site showed 4,000 mosquitoes, prompting aerial spraying on June 25. A second agricultural collection site showed more than 5,000 mosquitoes in an area that also was treated with aerial spraying. A third agricultural collection site showed 1,220 mosquitoes. The area around that site was fogged by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe on June 24.
“Follow-up monitoring after spraying resulted in all traps having populations below the threshold and no tests on vector species showing positive for the disease,” said Ron Balsamo of the MCEHD. “So the spray was effective.”
