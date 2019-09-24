BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona School Boards Association held its first county meeting of the year in Mohave County on Tuesday evening at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
These conferences allow ASBA officials to assist local school district officials devise solutions together with other board members from their area, specifically the same county.
Several school districts in Mohave County had representatives there, including the Colorado River Union High School District, which hosted the event, and Bullhead City Elementary School District.
“We put in thousands of miles as we travel north, south, east and west,” said Timothy Ogle, executive director of the ASBA.
These county meetings will be held for district officials through October.
A new activity was added to these county meetings: A Power Hour. Focus this time is on school safety and participants had the chance to break into groups to consider greatest needs.
Everyone who attended filled out forms with two questions:
1. What are your district’s biggest challenges regarding school safety?
2. If you were to get funding for school safety, how would you spend it in the following two categories:
- Physical security
- Personnel and programs
The most common answer to the first question was filling the need for mental health service on campuses for students.
Other answers included finding a way to shorten the time often required to respond to such events, the lack of security on some campuses — often because the funding process for it is highly competitive — and a need to modernize the aging infrastructure on many campuses that can be compromised by aggressors, for example.
CRUHSD board member Pat Young, while talking about conclusions made by people sitting at his table, said funding sustainability is needed to ensure that schools are safe.
At Mohave High School — now celebrating its 50th anniversary — some of the campus door keys “go back that far,” he said.
Vaping on campus has become troublesome for school administrators because many youths and parents believe it’s not a harmful habit.
More collaborative grant writing efforts for money to make improvements also was suggested.
The second question had some similar responses, such as using any additional funding to pay for more school resource officers and counselors as well as to upgrade technology used to ensure campus safety. That would include more modern doors and door locks.
Securing technological equipment also is important, with two or three people citing a recent cyberattack to Flagstaff Unified School District’s internet-based systems that forced all of its schools to be closed for two days.
Money for staff training also was cited as a priority.
Each of the forms asked questions about the district that the person represents, such as the district’s size, type and geographical setting — remote, rural, suburban or urban.
The information will be used by the ASBA to come up with ideas to address campus security issues.
The first portion of the conference was spent talking about local concerns. The ASBA is looking at a way to address such matters so they can find a way to help districts across Arizona problem-solve.
Hiring and retaining employees was discussed at length. A local example brought up was having enough school bus drivers. It was noted that the pay is too close to state minimum wage and that many potential employees would prefer to find what they would perceive as a less stressful job: Not driving around busloads of youths. Pay of $12 an hour to drive a school bus versus $11 an hour to do something else can be preferable.
