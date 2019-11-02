BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County School Supt. Mike File has opted not to fill a vacant seat on the Colorado River Union High School District governing board, the district announced Saturday.
The seat will remain open until after the November 2020 election. A new term begins in January 2021.
The CRUHSD board deadlocked Monday when trying to decide among four applicants. Two were nominated, but votes on seating each resulted in 2-2 ties. File has contacted both candidates, Patrick Beck and Carey Fearing, and advised them of his decision.
Arizona law allows county school superintendents to unilaterally fill vacancies, accept or reject board vacancy recommendations, or wait until the next election. Following the deadlock, the governing board instructed CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora to forward Beck’s and Fearing’s names to File for a decision.
The board will continue to operate with four elected members, which is not unprecedented in Mohave County. The current vacancy was created in October, when member Donna Williamson resigned due to expanded work responsibilities. She was first elected in 2016.
The election petition process begins Jan. 2, File said. Candidate packets will be available on the Mohave County website (mohavecounty.us) that day. Anyone interested in being a candidate may call 928-753-0747 to have a packet sent to him or her or go to 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman to pick up a packet in person.
File said the candidate petition process has changed, and that all materials should be read carefully.
