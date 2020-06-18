KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has announced dates of its next three regular meetings after voting Monday to hold only one meeting per month for the next three months.
The board voted 2-1 — two board members were absent — to hold only one public meeting a month through September. Sups. Ron Gould and Buster Johnson supported the measure when Sup. Hildy Angius opposed it. Sups. Jean Bishop and Gary Watson did not participate in Monday’s meeting; Johnson was the lone supervisor present at the auditorium in Kingman while both Gould and Angius participated by phone.
Meetings will be held on July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 8, according to a news release distributed Wednesday by the county. The September meeting will be on a Tuesday because the first Monday of the month, Sept. 7, is the Labor Day holiday.
While meetings will be open for public attendance, capacity may be reduced. County Clerk Ginny Anderson said “the administration building is open to the public, so they certainly can attend, but we want to stress that social distancing and CDC guidelines will need to be followed in the board auditorium.”
For those who don’t feel comfortable coming to the meetings, the call to the public link online still is available for use and comments on any items can be submitted to the Clerk at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us. Comments will be forwarded to the board.
