BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Environmental Health Division is set to conduct ground fogging and aerial fogging in different parts of Mohave Valley on Friday and Saturday.
MCEHD said that it conducted mosquito surveillance which met the protocol to conduct the fogging.
The adult mosquito ground fogging will begin around 8 p.m. on Friday in areas in Mohave Valley to fog include:
- South of Gordon Drive to East King Street and east and west between Mohave Valley Drive and Green Valley Road.
- South of King Street to Laurel Lane and east and west between Green Valley Road and Carob Street.
- South of Willow Drive to Laguna Road and east and west between Mohave Valley Highway to Mountain View Road.
MCEHD said that additional adult mosquito control application will begin Saturday around 8 p.m. Areas there are to be fogged include:
- Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and River Valley High School.
- Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road, and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.
- South of Courtwright Road to Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.
The areal fogging is scheduled for Friday as well but it will begin at dawn. The application is designated in farm areas in Mohave Valley which include:
- Section 1: Agricultural area south of River Valley High School and Mohave Valley Park. Maverick Drive south to Reservation Road and Mountain View Road east to Vanderslice Road.
- Section 7: Reservation Road south to Courtwright Road, Vanderslice Road east to Ranchero Lane.
- Section 13: Agricultural area located from Jerome Avenue south to Hulet Avenue and Aquarius Drive east to Vanderslice Road.
- Section 31: Willow Drive south to Laguna Road, Vanderslice Road east to Ranchero Lane.
The MCEHD has precautions for the public to know for when the fogging takes place.
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- Consider turning off your air conditioning while spraying is taking place.
- If you are outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.
- Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring your pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with the pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking or eating them.
There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concern regarding the spraying.
If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
