BULLHEAD CITY — A local man wanted his opinion about Proposition 415 to be the first one people saw so they would be more likely to remember it.
It didn’t work out that way, much to his chagrin.
Proposition 415 will ask local voters to allow the city to acquire the water delivery infrastructure of EPCOR Water Arizona so the city could operate it instead. Such a prospect got the attention of Marc Goldstone.
Goldstone wrote an argument that contained a header supporting the referendum but stated below the header that it would be “difficult to advocate for bond approval but here goes” before listing a variety of reasons why — in his opinion — it would be difficult.
He ended his argument by stating he’d be voting no.
He awoke early and made his way to City Hall just after 9 a.m. on the first day in which people could begin submitting written arguments for or against the proposal. He paid a notary public to provide a seal on the statement.
City staff decided Goldstone’s argument fit better with arguments against Proposition 415 so they placed it there, however.
“The city misinterpreted it,” Goldstone said. “I don’t think the city had any right to interpret my statement.”
Moving it to the Against group of statements will more likely ensure it isn’t read because there will be more than a dozen other statements ahead of it, Goldstone asserted.
It will be listed as the first Against statement.
Goldstone asked for a lawsuit under Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.14, which targets use of city or town resources or employees to influence elections.
The Mohave County Attorney responded to Goldstone’s request for an investigation about what the city did with his statement and decided it won’t take action because the substance of Goldstone’s argument “indicates that you have written a statement against Proposition 415, and therefore your argument ‘applies’ to the Against category,” wrote Deputy District Attorney Ryan Esplin.
Esplin explained that in contract law that the “operative language” of the contract should be given more weight than the title itself. Further, Goldstone’s final sentence of “Conclusion: Vote No,” prompted the city to remove the heading to avoid confusion.
No other changes were made to the statement.
“...the City is neither promoting nor demoting your argument,” Esplin stated. “A reasonable person would interpret your entire argument as being against passage of the Proposition.”
Goldstone’s opinion that city staff wanted to bury his argument also was rejected by Esplin, who described it as an “incorrect belief.”
“Voters may decide to read all of the arguments, voters may decide to start reading the ‘Against’ arguments before reading the ‘For’ arguments, voters may flip the publicity pamphlet to the middle and start there,” Esplin explained.
Goldstone asked that several other opinions be thrown out because the writers’ headers didn’t use the exact language prescribed by the city. He considered their inclusion as evidence of favoritism.
Esplin said those submissions had only minor discrepancies and that the writers substantially complied with the city’s rules and that those and all other headings were removed.
Goldstone also sought to have statements submitted by Mayor Tom Brady and City Council member Tami Ring removed because they included their city government titles. But Esplin provided a 2007 Arizona Attorney General opinion that allows this. Opinion WL1461140 states that it’s only a violation of ARS 9-500.14 if the officials use public resources to express their views.
The statements are available to read on the city’s website, bullheadcity.com.
Esplin also wrote that ARS 9-500.14 doesn’t prohibit the city from placing Goldstone’s argument in the Against category.
His argument also ran as a Letter to the Editor in the Daily News on July 19. It was titled “Opposing water takeover.”
Daily News Editor Bill McMillen said the language of the letter didn’t fit Goldstone’s suggested headline.
“He ended it by explaining why he was going to vote no on the proposition,” McMillen said. “How is that an argument in favor of it?”
Goldstone said that the editor’s decision wasn’t a problem because the newspaper is a private enterprise, not the government.
He said the lack of such a rule should mean that the city should publish the statements as the writers wrote them.
A self-described conservative who long has expressed his preference for limited government voiced another reason why he doesn’t want the city acquiring EPCOR’s local assets: “I wouldn’t trust the city to handle a two-car funeral.”
Goldstone also filed a complaint asserting that the Bullhead City Council violated the state’s open meeting law, ARS 38-431, with a meeting on the afternoon of July 19. He questioned whether the city gave the public a minimum of 24 hours’ notice.
Goldstone pointed out that while the meeting agenda did explain that the council members would consider removing the $100 filing fee for submitting the Proposition 415, it didn’t make note that there also would be discussion and possible action that set a limit on the number of arguments it would accept.
“They didn’t want people showing up,” he said.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office informed City Attorney Garnet Emery that the matter was closed because it was “unable to substantiate a violation of the open meeting law in connection with the allegations.”
