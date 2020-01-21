BULLHEAD CITY — For Hildy Angius, it was sort of a homecoming.
“It was great,” said the District 2 representative on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors after the board met in the Bullhead City Council chamber Tuesday morning. “It felt like I was at home.”
Not only was Angius, whose district includes Bullhead City, indeed in her home of residence, she was back in a familiar spot.
“I spend a lot of time here,” she said of the council chamber, where she routinely is a member of the audience for meetings of the Bullhead City Council and a variety of city boards and commissions. “But I’m usually out here,” she said, nodding to the gallery, “and not up there (on the dais).”
She had been there before. Tuesday’s meeting was a trip down memory lane, she said. She served on the city’s arts commission in 2010 after moving to Bullhead City in 2005. She also served on the Bullhead City Strategic Planning Committee before embarking into the county political arena, elected to the board of supervisors in 2012.
Supervisors typically meet in the supervisors auditorium in Kingman. Meetings rotated between Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City for several years before the practice ceased in 2006 with the twice-monthly meetings firmly entrenched in Kingman.
Angius suggested reinstituting the rotating meetings in 2013, during her first term, and has continued to advocate moving the meetings — at least occasionally if not on a regular basis — to Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. A meeting was held in Lake Havasu City late last year.
“It’s about the technology,” Angius said, noting that Skype and similar applications — as well as cable-access television capabilities — make it possible to hold the meetings almost anywhere while still allowing those who wish to access them.
The benefit of moving the meetings is that it brings the supervisors — and other county officials — closer to constituents who otherwise might not have the opportunity to take part in the process.
“Some people can’t drive to Kingman,” Angius said.
On Tuesday, they didn’t have to.
