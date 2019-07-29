BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health is preparing to participate in World Breastfeeding Week, which occurs every year from Aug. 1-7 to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.
The county said that the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life to optimize these benefits and continuing to breastfeed for two years and as long as is mutually desired by a woman and her child.
During World Breastfeeding Week, thousands of breastfeeding women and their babies/children from around the world will gather Aug. 2-4 at 10:30 a.m. in their community to take part in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event.
The county health department said that it will be conducting several events throughout the county to celebrate breastfeeding and support local, state, national and global awareness on the importance of breastfeeding.
The dates and locations are: Friday at the Bullhead City Library, Community Room B, from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday at the Lake Havasu City Library, Community Room A, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturday at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, Wellness Center, Cerbat and Hualapai Rooms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health department said that the Global Big Latch On provides the opportunity for breastfeeding women to get together in their local communities, host events and identify opportunities for ongoing support.
The goal for the Global Big Latch On is to break the current record of 21,500 children breastfeeding at 778 locations across 28 countries.
For more information, contact Brenda LoBue at 928-753-0794, ext. 4478, or at brenda.lobue@mohavecounty.us.
