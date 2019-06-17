BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Environmental Health Division is scheduled to fog to control the adult mosquitoes in the area.
According to MCEHD, surveillance conducted this week revealed several locations that met the protocol to conduct fogging.
The fogging is to begin Friday 8 p.m.
The locations are:
- Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and River Valley High School.
- Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road, and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.
- South of Courtwright Road to Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.
According to MCEHD, the adulticide being used is the ALLPRO Evoluer 4-4 ULV and according to the National Pesticide Information Center, this is an insecticide, registered for use against mosquitoes, made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are insecticides that are derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
The MCEHD does have some precaution and recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure to insecticides during spraying:
- Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.
- Consider turning off your air conditioning when spraying is taking place.
- If you have to remain outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If contact is made with the spray, rinse eyes immediately with water or eye drops.
- Children’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.
- Bring pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.
- Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.
- Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with the pesticide.
- Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking or eating them.
There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have any physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying.
If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.
Individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST. The NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialist who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers pesticide questions.
According to MCEHD, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention matrix is used as a guide of when to fog.
