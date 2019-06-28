MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division completed two rounds of fogging for mosquitoes earlier this month.
The first, on June 17, was a residential fogging and the second, on June 24, was an agricultural area fogging.
According to Ronald Balsamo of the MCEHD, a registered sanitarian will visit the agricultural fogging area to conduct a follow-up study.
Balsamo said that certain areas are monitored on a bimonthly basis and others are monitored on a quarterly basis to stay on top of the mosquito population.
What triggered the fogging for mosquitoes was that there were traps with over 300 specimens collected, which is the number used by the MCEHD to trigger response, Balsamo said.
One of the traps in the residential areas that were fogged for mosquitoes had 1,650 specimens in it; another trap had 9,000 specimens.
The residential areas that were fogged for mosquitoes were Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive; Quail Run development; the business and residential areas on the southeast corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road; and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Avenue and Ranchero Lane.
In the area where aerial fogging was conducted, one of the traps had 9,500 specimens and another had 3,500 specimens in it.
According to Balsamo, MCEHD should find out how effective the treatment was after the sanitarian conducts the study today.
The agricultural areas where aerial fogging took pace were south of River Valley High School and Mohave Valley Park; Maverick Drive south to Reservation Road and Mountain View Road east to Vanderslice Road; Reservation Road south to Courtwright Road; Vanderslice Road east to Ranchero Lane; the northeast portion of the section; Tribal Lands; Reservation Road south to Courtwright Road; and Mountain View Road east to Vanderslice Road.
