KINGMAN — Mohave County election officials will be mailing out more than 60,000 ballots to voters in Bullhead City and in the Kingman Unified School District in about two months.
Voters in Bullhead City will be deciding Proposition 415 and whether to authorize the city to attempt to acquire ECPCOR Water Arizona’s local infrastructure through purchase or by condemnation if necessary.
A $35 million bond issue will be determined by the KUSD electorate.
Both elections are mail-in ballots only.
“The Recorder’s Office and Voter Registration will be mailing out the ballots approximately one month before the election,” County Elections Director Allen Tempert said.“They’ll hit the mail and be showing up in people’s households.”
Voter Registration officials said the mass mailing will start Oct. 9. They said there currently are 22,300 registered voters in Bullhead City and 39,922 in the sprawling Kingman school district.
Oct. 7 is the last day to register for the Nov. 5 election.
Tempert said his office expects a much busier election season next year when people will flock to the polls to mark ballots for the primary that will feature the race for president and prominent local contests for Mohave County supervisor and other offices.
“The (primary) election in 2020 is being moved to the first Tuesday in August, and that means the filing deadlines have been moved up three weeks as well,” Tempert said. He said prospective candidates may surface earlier to begin circulating their nomination petitions, given earlier filing window requirements.
Tempert said the first significant voting event next year will be the March 17 Presidential Preference Election. He encouraged anyone interested to peruse the Elections Department tab on the Mohave County website for deadline details and an assortment of other information.
