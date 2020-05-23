KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported an increase of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. The county also announced the 32nd death from the disease.
The health department revealed 14 new cases on Friday and four more on Saturday, including the death of a person in their 90s in the Kingman service area. Mohave County now has 299 confirmed cases, including 53 in the last week. There have been five deaths in the last seven days, according to the health department.
The cases announced Friday included nine in Kingman, four in Lake Havasu City and one in North County. The Kingman cases included seven people under the age of 40, including one under the age of 19. On Saturday, the county reported a person over the age of 90 in the Bullhead City service area, one in the 80-89 age group in the Lake Havasu City service area, one in the 60-69 age group in Kingman and the death in a case that had not been reported previously.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Most of the deaths in the county have come from patients in the 65-and-over age group. There have been 108 total cases among that group; there have been 100 cases in the 20-44 age group, 36 in the 45-54 age range and 45 in the 55-64 age range. There have been 10 confirmed cases in teens or children.
There have been 205 cases in Kingman, including 25 deaths, and 59 cases in Lake Havasu City, including five deaths. There is one death among Bullhead City’s 26 confirmed cases. North County has had nine cases.
All of Mohave County’s positive cases have been reported since March 24. All of the deaths have been reported since April 4.
The Arizona Department of Health Service said Saturday that the state’s confirmed cases total 16,039 with 799 deaths.
