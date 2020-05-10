KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support a recommendation to reopen county services according to guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new measure was initiated to end restrictions that have occurred in the county because of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders to reopen most of the state and its businesses today. The recommendation excludes three authorities within the county — the libraries, courts and offices of elected officials, but it was recommended that those entities follow through on the same date. As of now, branches of the Mohave County Library will have curbside services today but will not be open fully to the public until May 20.
James Schoppmann, chief deputy county attorney, said the county attorney’s office operations will phase back beginning May 18. The lobby to all offices will be opened with floor markings for proper 6-foot spacing for social distancing and there will be signage declaring a limit to the number of people allowed in a lobby at any one time. All chairs will be removed from the lobby until further notice.
Outside traffic beyond the lobby and into the office will be limited to the greatest extent possible. If outside persons need to enter the office, common areas such as the library or conference rooms nearest the entrance will be utilized first over individual office space. The room will be disinfected at the conclusion of the meeting.
The County Assessor’s Office has asked for plexiglass “sneeze shields” to be installed at the public counters. Facility maintenance is scheduled to install them in the Kingman office today.
The two satellite offices will modify their procedures as soon as sneeze shields are in place. The doors will be closed and locked to the public until the shields are installed. Once they are installed, the assessor will open the door to the public as in the past.
For the Kingman office, the assessor will have installed a tape line (6 feet from the counters) and remove some of the chairs in the lobby to encourage “social distancing”. The assessor is directing any staff member who serves a customer at the counter to immediately wipe the counter area with disinfectant once the customer leaves. This means the counter will be “clean” when the next customer and/or staff member is called to the counter.
As today, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office lobby will be open to the public during its regularly scheduled business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). It will be implementing additional sanitizing procedures in the lobby and will encourage appropriate social distancing. The training room will be available for use by appointment only with a limited occupancy of 10 or fewer people with appropriate social distancing. The fingerprinting services will be available by appointment only at the regularly scheduled times (8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday). Fingerprint applicants must bring a mask to wear during fingerprint process; masks will not be provided).
No operational changes are planned at this time at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Video visitation will remain suspended until further notice.
The county animal shelter will be continuing to operate in an appointment-only status as it has been doing lately.
The offices of other county officials, including the supervisors, will be open using the CDC guidelines today.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop said, “We are anxious for all departments of our county to be active and ready to welcome our constituents (today). Because of certain guidelines, it will be a somewhat modified normalcy. However, it’s something we’re confident in doing effectively as certain businesses in our county reopen to the public.
“It’s time to do this.”
CDC guidelines mentioned in the supervisors’ motion are available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html.
