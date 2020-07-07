KINGMAN — An avalanche of early voting is beginning Wednesday throughout Mohave County.
More than half of the county’s 127,000 registered voters have requested mail ballots to vote ahead of the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election.
“Right now, we have over 74,000 early ballot requests,” Recorder Kristi Turley said. They’ll be mailed out en masse starting today. Properly registered voters can request them up until July 24.
Blair said her best recollection of the previous record for early ballot requests in Mohave County was in the neighborhood of 50,000.
Blair, Elections Director Allen Tempert and other county officials are encouraging voting by mail to reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure at polling places on election day. Quick return of mail ballots is encouraged so that they can be processed in advance of election night tallying, rather than days later as frequently occurs.
“As soon as you get your ballot it would be great if you would get it sent back to us either by returning it in the mail or you can drop it off at an early voting site,” Blair said. She said such sites are established at county libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City and at the Senior Center and the county administration building in Kingman.
Blair said she advises people to get their ballots in the mail by July 29, to provide time for them to reach county officials for timely processing and counting. Those who wait too long, she said, run the risk that their ballot does not get counted.
Blair said procrastinators and others can drop mail ballots off at any polling place on election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.