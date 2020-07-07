BULLHEAD CITY — River Dolls & Dudes Clothing, owned by partners Lisa and Gina Myrick, opened its doors July 3.
The new business, at 2140 Highway 95, Suite A, in Bullhead City, hosted a “soft” opening — which will be followed by a grand one later this month.
River Dolls & Dudes Clothing sets up shop in the building near Domino’s.
The married couple’s business endeavor was put in motion last November, pre-coronavirus, according to Lisa Myrick.
“I have a passion for clothing,” said Lisa Myrick, previously a medical assistant by trade. She described the store’s motto as “It’s not just about the fashion, it’s a lifestyle,” while pointing out that Bullhead City has a lack of unique and affordable apparel.
The business offers “reasonable pricing” for river wear and active wear.
“Having this here is a big deal. We have every size in bathing suits,” Lisa said.
Located behind River Dolls & Dudes Clothing is G & T Electric, which Gina Myrick has owned for a quarter-century; she has been an electrician in town for more than 30 years.
According to Gina Myrick, the shop’s grand opening will take place “in a few weeks” and will include a food truck — which she expects to be available every weekend.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
