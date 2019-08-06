KINGMAN — A couple charged with stealing mail to find checks to alter and cash are taking different approaches to resolving their criminal cases.
Bobby Deboard, 34, and Ginger Deboard, 32, appeared for back-to-back hearings at the Mohave County Courthouse last week.
Both Deboards already were on probation for a 2016 fraud case when Bullhead City police began investigating a mail theft spree in September 2018. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the pair was suspected of passing counterfeit currency, making fake driver licenses, stealing mail and altering and cashing checks when they surrendered to authorities in January.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle advised Ginger Deboard that she could get up to 329 years in prison if she were convicted at trial of all counts in her three pending criminal cases. She advised that she will be taking a plea deal instead.
A change of plea hearing for Ginger Deboard was scheduled for Aug. 12. It’s not yet clear whether she’ll choose one plea agreement option mandating a 10-year sentence or another that allows Carlisle to decide punishment within a 3- to 12 1/2-year range.
Bobby Deboard faces fewer charges, but he was advised he could be given as many as 269 years if convicted at trial. Deboard nonetheless said he was rejecting the same plea offer in pursuit of acquittal at trial.
Carlisle scheduled Bobby Deboard’s three-day trial to begin Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.