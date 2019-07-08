KINGMAN — Citizens have a one-week window to provide comment regarding the two attorneys who were selected finalists for the new full-time Mohave County Court Commissioner position.
Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson announced Monday that the job contenders are local attorneys Megan McCoy and Ryan Esplin.
Esplin heads up the Civil Division of the county attorney’s office while McCoy has prosecuted criminal cases for the office for nearly 13 years.
The Mohave County Committee on Special Judicial Officer Appointments has recommended that Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler hire McCoy or Esplin.
Gurtler will be taking written comments regarding his appointment decision up through 5 p.m. Monday, July 15. Anyone wishing to provide input can submit comment to: Superior Court in Mohave County; Attn: Kip Anderson; 401 E. Spring St, P.O. Box 7000; Kingman, AZ 86402.
Comments also may be submitted by email to Anderson at courtadmin@mohavecourts.com or by fax at 928-753-8908.
