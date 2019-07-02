KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man’s personable testimony provided insight into the world of drug addiction in a trial during which his attorney conceded five convictions while successfully beating a sales rap and mandatory prison.
A Mohave County Superior Court jury acquitted Ezequiel Lopez-Cabrera, 32, of possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
The jury convicted Lopez-Cabrera of five felony offenses involving possession of heroin and methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest both drugs, the charges conceded at the start of the trial.
The defendant told the jury about his early use of methamphetamine at the age of 17 and how it made him more comfortable among friends.
“It made me feel loose,” he testified. “I was more social, more happy.”
Lopez-Cabrera told the jury about smoking more and more methamphetamine and dropping out of high school with a near-daily habit. He spoke of the counterbalancing effects of both drugs after he first tried heroin in early 2017.
“It made me feel calm, numb really,” he said of heroin. “I was kind of high on meth at the time and it kind of leveled me out.”
As part of his defense on the sales charge, Lopez-Cabrera spoke of how many heroin users operated on sort of a buddy system, frequently sharing supply in reciprocal fashion rather than engaging in any cash exchange. He said addicts get sick when they run out of drugs and that they share “to get well.”
Lopez-Cabrera testified that he bought an ounce of methamphetamine, 25 grams, for $800 for personal use, not for sale. Just under 19 grams were found in a safe in the bedroom of his home in the 1500 block of Terral Lane.
Another gram was found on his person and officers found five empty baggies, presumably other grams Lopez-Cabrera already had consumed. He said he had the drugs packaged in one gram increments so he could carry light and know how much he was consuming.
“I needed it. I would get sick if I didn’t have it,” Lopez-Cabrera testified. “It was for my personal use.”
Those were the building blocks that led to acquittal on the sales charge. Best said Lopez-Cabrera is eligible for probation but can get up to eight years in prison when sentenced July 31.
