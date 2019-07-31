KINGMAN — Another bomb scare hoax has been reported at the Mohave County Courthouse in downtown Kingman.
Suspicious objects left by one or more pranksters were found outside the historic structure twice this week.
The courthouse was evacuated for more than two hours Monday morning after an item rigged with wires, giving it the appearance of an explosive device, was discovered behind the building. Courthouse operations resumed when authorities determined the device was harmless.
Kingman Police Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit personnel responded at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when another suspicious device was located. A security guard found the second fake bomb near the front of the courthouse at 401 Spring St.
“Officers and the EOD team arrived on scene and located a suspicious pipe-shaped device that had a wire protruding from it. Bullhead City Police Department EOD personnel responded to assist KPD EOD personnel,” said Kingman Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki. “EOD personnel utilized specialized equipment to disrupt the device at approximately 8:20 p.m. and render it safe. EOD personnel determined that the device was a simulated explosive device.”
Sochocki said roadways surrounding the courthouse were closed for more than four hours during Tuesday night’s incident. No one was injured during either hoax.
“We take these things seriously,” said Court Security Chief Bob Lawless.
Sochocki said investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are connected and identify anyone involved. She said reviewing surveillance system video is part of that process.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on the “Give a Tip” link.
