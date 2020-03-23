PHOENIX (AP) — Cases of COVID-19 in Arizona have spiked more than 50% in one day, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
It reported 235 cases in the state, up from 152 on Sunday.
Two men, one in his 70s and one in his 50s, have died. Both had underlying conditions.
The spike came as Banner Health announced that three drive-up testing sites in metro Phoenix and one in Tucson were up and running. More were in the works.
People who believe they may need testing must first call a hotline to talk to medical personnel. If they are found to meet the criteria, they will be assigned an appointment time at a drive-thru site. Once at the site, clinic staff will take a swab from a patient’s nose. The entire process takes between five and 20 minutes.
Coconino County officials announced late Sunday that they were closing one of two drive-up specimen collection sites because the county didn’t have enough supplies and resources for both. The remaining one at Coconino Community College has more limited hours, and officials said it will be open as long as supplies are available.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced a series of executive orders last week, including shutting down bars and dine-in options in counties with confirmed cases, designed to slow the spread of the virus. He also announced the deployment of the National Guard to help with food distribution, although it appears it will do more than that.
About 100 National Guard soldiers received briefings Monday from medical, legal, public affairs and others staff as they prepare to hit the streets, Major Aaron Thacker said. All were given a basic medical screening to check for a fever and travel to hotspots for the virus, he said.
The Guard said it expects to mobilize more than 700 people this week, but it wasn’t clear exactly when they would hit the streets, and many more could be expected.
“They’re preparing for the mission,” Thacker said. “I’m anticipating in the next couple of days you’re going to see a large volume of guardsmen crossing across the state in order to support the needs of the food banks.”
Ducey anticipates the response to the virus will include up to 5,500 Arizona National Guard personnel, he wrote Friday in a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper requesting federal money and additional authority. That would represent the majority of the Guard’s 7,600 members. Ducey said the state needs immediate help in several areas including planning, consulting, logistics and supplies, testing and personnel movement.
But he said he’s also contemplating other uses for the Guard such as assembling field hospital tents to treat people with medical conditions not related to COVID-19, freeing up hospitals to convert their entire facilities to treating virus patients. Alternatively, he said the hospital tents could be equipped with high-flow oxygen to treat virus patients.
He said he’s also considering using the Guard to organize volunteers with medical training who work in shuttered facilities and to provide protective equipment to hospitals, which he wrote are “still being compelled to utilize inadequate and mis-sized protective gear.”
The Guard may also be needed to help local law enforcement, he wrote.
“The Arizona National Guard is uniquely situated and the most appropriate military entity to perform state emergency missions in Arizona because they reside here and are trained and ready to respond here in Arizona,” Ducey wrote.
People have tested positive in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, including 139 cases in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous.
On Saturday, the health department launched its Spanish-language webpage after coming under criticism for a lack of information in the country’s second-most spoken language. Ducey has also begun tweeting information about the virus in Spanish.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
