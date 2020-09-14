BULLHEAD CITY — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County continues to slow.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday reported eight new cases and one additional death attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The death was of a person in their 70s in the Kingman service area. The person previously had been confirmed as a positive case. It was the 207th death blamed on COVID-19 in the county and the 67th in the Kingman area. There have been 88 deaths in the Bullhead City area and 52 in the Lake Havasu City area, according to the county health department.
Five of the new cases reported Monday were of people from the Bullhead City service area. The other three were from the Kingman area.
The new cases in the Bullhead City area are one person under the age of 20, one person in their 50s and three people in their 70s. All are under investigation.
The three Kingman cases are a person in their 30s and two people in their 40s. Two of the cases have been linked to at least one previously reported positive case; the other is under investigation.
There have been 3,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County since late March. The county health department has reported 2,886 recoveries.
According to the health department, 569 patients — about 15% of the confirmed cases — were hospitized at one point during their illness.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 213 new cases statewide. There have been 208,725 confirmed cases and 5,322 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona.
Statewide, more than 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, a little more than 10% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases.
