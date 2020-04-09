KINGMAN — A woman recently released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 will share her story today on an area radio station.
KGMN-FM News Director Dave Hawkins, who also is a contributor to the Mohave Valley Daily News, will interview Kingman woman Xochilt Estrada Kelly and her sister, Alvina Johnson, who lives in Yuma.
Johnson said Xochilt began experiencing a persistent cough in late February before she first visited Kingman Regional Medical Center on March 17. She said Xochilt was given medication and sent home to recover from an upper respiratory infection.
Johnson said Xochilt’s health deteriorated before she was admitted at KRMC on March 23. Johnson said her sister tested positive for the coronavirus on March 26, the same day she was placed on a ventilator.
Johnson used her Facebook page to keep friends and family updated as Xochilt battled for her life in the Intensive Care Unit. The ventilator was removed on April 3 and Xochilt was discharged Tuesday.
Johnson said the family is ecstatic that Xochilt is feeling better, but cautioned that she is not necessarily out of the woods yet. Johnson and Xochilt will share their experience and concerns during a 7 a.m. interview with Hawkins on the Viking Tom and Flex Chambers Rise and Shine Show on Cowboy Country, KGMN-FM, 100.1.
Those outside the radio station signal area can listen to the interview through a live streaming feature accessed by going to KGMN.net website before clicking on “listen now.”
