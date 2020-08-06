Daily News staff
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Communications Department updated the county's COVID-19 information Thursday morning to reflect 49 new cases and one death. The numbers were from Wednesday's report but could not be posted due to a state system outage.
The death was of a person in the 50-59 age range in the Bullhead City service area. It was the 67th death in the Bullhead City area attributed to COVID-19 and the 151st death countywide.
The new cases included 28 from Bullhead City, 15 from Lake Havasu City, six from Kingman and one from North County.
Bullhead City's new confirmed cases remain under investigation and are five in the 11-19 age group, six 20-29, four 30-39, four 40-49, four 50-59, four 60-69 and one 70-79.
All 14 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area also are under investigation. They are three in the 11-19 age group, four 20-29, two 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59, one 60-69 and one 80-89.
New Kingman cases are two 50-59, two 60-69 and two 70-79. One of the 70-79 cases has been linked to a previously reported case; the others remain under investigation.
North County's new case is an 11-19 person and remains under investigation.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health expects to announce Thursday's new cases on Thursday evening.
(1) comment
BEAUTIFUL page header title art work! Just PLEASE add the following between "Covid" and "Update": PanicDemic
That will make it perfect and I am providing it at no charge. You are welcome!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.