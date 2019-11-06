BULLHEAD CITY — A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after a collision with a Bullhead City Elementary School District bus on Highway 95 in southern Bullhead City.
Details had not been released late Wednesday by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which had jurisdiction because the accident took place on a state-maintained highway.
According to a statement posted on the Colorado River Schools website, the accident involved BCESD’s Bus Q, with eight Bullhead City Middle School students aboard, and a motorcycle. It occurred around 7 a.m. on Highway 95 near Wolf Court.
The bus driver and students were not injured.
The students, as witnesses to the accident, were interviewed by law enforcement officials before they were taken to school aboard another BCESD vehicle.
“As a matter of district policy and state and federal law, the bus driver was taken to a designated lab for drug and alcohol tests,” the Colorado River Schools post said. The driver was not identified.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released Wednesday, was pronounced dead at Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, according to Bart Graves, media relations specialist with the Department of Public Safety. Requests for additional information were not answered Wednesday.
